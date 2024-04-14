Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,033 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $12,193,446.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,125 shares in the company, valued at $43,688,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,110,726.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,112.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $12,193,446.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,688,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,482. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.74. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.36.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

