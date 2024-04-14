Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,063 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Trading Down 1.1 %

Copart stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.38. 3,610,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,347. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Copart’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company's stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

