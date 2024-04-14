Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,063 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Copart Trading Down 1.1 %
Copart stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.38. 3,610,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,347. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
