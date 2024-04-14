Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $40.56. 1,295,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on POR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

