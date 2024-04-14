Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded down $30.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $961.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,211. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $958.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $783.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

