Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.26% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HIGH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.42. 197,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,898. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $25.71.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

