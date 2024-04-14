Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.15% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTXH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 386.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

FTXH stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,879. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

