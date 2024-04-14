Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 76,165.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after purchasing an additional 317,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1,125.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 342,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,984,000 after purchasing an additional 314,224 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $26.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $957.04. 989,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,994. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $482.74 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $940.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $790.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.9 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.27.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

