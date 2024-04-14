Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $415,000 in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.61. The stock had a trading volume of 24,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,176. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $94.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.16.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.