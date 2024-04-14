Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $626,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,233.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE MTD traded down $50.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,261.07. 124,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,740. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,268.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,167.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

