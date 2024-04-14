Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,818 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,823,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,973 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,990,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,107. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GNTX

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.