Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.48.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,043. The firm has a market cap of $143.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.04 and a 200-day moving average of $232.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

