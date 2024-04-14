Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,610 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,533,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 98,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Shares of HASI traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.64. 541,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,571. The company has a quick ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 123.88%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

