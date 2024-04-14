Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) PT Raised to $28.00 at Robert W. Baird

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

OMI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.29.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMI

Owens & Minor Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OMI stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.11. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,491.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 12.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,081,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 115,995 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,795,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 200,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 97,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.