Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:OXLCO opened at $22.00 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $22.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92.
About Oxford Lane Capital
