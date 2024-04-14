Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 980,200 shares, an increase of 89.0% from the March 15th total of 518,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,497,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ozop Energy Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OZSC remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22,960,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,350,371. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. The company also designs and constructs electrical generating PV systems; and provides electric vehicle chargers, as well as distributes components, such as PV panels, solar inverters, solar mounting systems, stationary batteries, onsite generators, and other associated electrical equipment.

