PAAL AI (PAAL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.09 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 17% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, PAAL AI has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC on exchanges. PAAL AI has a market cap of $312.75 million and $12.09 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 801,662,790 tokens. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 801,662,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.40876259 USD and is down -11.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $11,357,251.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

