Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives $84.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

PLMR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Palomar from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palomar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $91,211.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,577.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $91,211.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,577.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,557 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,363,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,150,000 after acquiring an additional 85,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Palomar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,162,000 after acquiring an additional 147,566 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,752,000 after acquiring an additional 109,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar stock opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23. Palomar has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $86.25.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.07 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palomar will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

