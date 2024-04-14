Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives $84.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.50.
PLMR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Palomar from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palomar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Palomar
Insider Activity at Palomar
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,363,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,150,000 after acquiring an additional 85,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Palomar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,162,000 after acquiring an additional 147,566 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,752,000 after acquiring an additional 109,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
Palomar Trading Down 1.5 %
Palomar stock opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23. Palomar has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $86.25.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.07 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palomar will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Palomar
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.