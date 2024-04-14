Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,834. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.06.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

