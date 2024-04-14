Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PEGA. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Pegasystems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 85.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average of $52.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.76 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $132,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $25,576.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $132,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,669. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 55.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Featured Stories

