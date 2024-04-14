PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lowered by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.7% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

PEP stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,453,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,164. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $231.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

