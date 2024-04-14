Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Position Lessened by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 78,184 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 29,936 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,992,000.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

PBR stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $27.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 34.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.