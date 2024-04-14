Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,730,296 shares of company stock valued at $30,240,515 in the last ninety days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,418,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after purchasing an additional 86,822 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

