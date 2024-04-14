Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 506 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.17% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,855,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Asbury Automotive Group

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $826,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of ABG traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.51. The company had a trading volume of 182,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,208. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.65 and its 200-day moving average is $213.36. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $256.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABG

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.