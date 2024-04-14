Phocas Financial Corp. Buys New Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 188,978 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SNV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 977,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,446. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

