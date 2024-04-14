Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,032 shares during the period. Global Medical REIT makes up approximately 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 43,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 58.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. 349,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,346. The company has a market cap of $544.89 million, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 365.22%.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

