Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,526 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 125.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Kforce by 83.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Kforce Stock Down 1.1 %

Kforce stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.86. The company had a trading volume of 65,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,350. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.10. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.89 and a 12 month high of $74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.29 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.24% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

