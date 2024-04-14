Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 84,643 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing makes up 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.29% of Modine Manufacturing worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 128.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,771 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,336 shares of company stock worth $10,330,115 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MOD stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.36. The stock had a trading volume of 526,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $106.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.29.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOD. StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

