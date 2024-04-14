Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Retail Opportunity Investments makes up about 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.47% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,625,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,174,000 after buying an additional 330,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,819,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,368,000 after buying an additional 71,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,552,000 after buying an additional 134,483 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,806,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,123,000 after acquiring an additional 420,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,841,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,387,000 after acquiring an additional 127,620 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROIC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,524. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

