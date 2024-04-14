Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,986 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial accounts for 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.17% of Wintrust Financial worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 528,449 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,179,000 after purchasing an additional 480,942 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after acquiring an additional 382,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after acquiring an additional 334,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.00. 444,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,387. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $105.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.12.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

