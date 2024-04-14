Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,711 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. First Merchants accounts for 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.45% of First Merchants worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $35,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 35.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 211,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. First Merchants had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $156.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $105,911.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

