Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHX. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in ChampionX by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Performance

CHX traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. 2,091,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $39.95.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHX. Citigroup boosted their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ChampionX news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

