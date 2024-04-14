Phocas Financial Corp. Has $5.87 Million Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cogent Communications by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $640,326.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,815,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,383,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $147,110.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $640,326.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,815,764 shares in the company, valued at $349,383,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,320 shares of company stock worth $4,669,997. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of CCOI traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 607,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,945. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.79. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 135.34%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

