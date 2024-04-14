Phocas Financial Corp. Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.23% of Plexus worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,481,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 402,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,510,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,491,303.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,694 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $358,982.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,491,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,875. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.59. 72,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $83.84 and a 12 month high of $114.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $982.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

