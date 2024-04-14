Phocas Financial Corp. Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,712 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

SPB stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.07. 295,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.64 and a 12 month high of $89.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.83.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $692.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

