Phocas Financial Corp. Increases Stock Position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.17% of Enpro worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Capital International Investors grew its position in Enpro by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enpro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,761,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at $22,342,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Enpro by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 204,319 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Enpro by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,950,000 after acquiring an additional 169,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Enpro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Enpro Price Performance

NPO stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.43. The company had a trading volume of 64,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,305. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.52 and a beta of 1.55. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.04 and a 12-month high of $170.63.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.10 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enpro news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $192,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.