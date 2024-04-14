Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $4.34 Million in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 714,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 3,813,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 3,034,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $5,402,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,024,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after buying an additional 1,423,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after buying an additional 1,255,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMRX shares. StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $616.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.67 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

