Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases 141,356 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 141,356 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.19% of Macerich worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Macerich in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Macerich by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $1,609,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 655,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $1,609,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,964 shares of company stock worth $2,940,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Stock Down 0.9 %

Macerich stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,280. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.33.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.54%.

Macerich Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.