Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases 2,307 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.16% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,899 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,432,000 after purchasing an additional 156,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,135,000 after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

NSA traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 672,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,670. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

