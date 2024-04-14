Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases 4,364 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.64% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCOM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 298.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ DCOM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.02. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 27,068 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $622,564.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,015,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,350,083. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

