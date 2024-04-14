Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.26% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. 346,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,643. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

