Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target Raised to GBX 525 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 445 ($5.63) to GBX 525 ($6.64) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Phoenix Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 503.50 ($6.37) on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 436.40 ($5.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 614.20 ($7.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.72, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of £5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,596.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 512.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 497.81.

Phoenix Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 26.65 ($0.34) dividend. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. This represents a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37,857.14%.

Insider Transactions at Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Andrew Briggs sold 40,039 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.66), for a total value of £210,605.14 ($266,555.04). In related news, insider Andrew Briggs sold 40,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.66), for a total value of £210,605.14 ($266,555.04). Also, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 16,296 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($7.00), for a total value of £90,116.88 ($114,057.56). Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

