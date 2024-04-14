Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 355,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,171. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $245.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.77. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $65.72.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of ($7.31) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.76 million. Research analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Lithium

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after buying an additional 162,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

PLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

