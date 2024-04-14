Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 355,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,171. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $245.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.77. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $65.72.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of ($7.31) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.76 million. Research analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Lithium

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after buying an additional 162,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

