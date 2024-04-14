Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Down 18.0% in March

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 691,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,332,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 284.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 37,215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 37.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of PPC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

