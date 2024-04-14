Piper Sandler Cuts Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $103.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Itron from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.60.

Itron stock opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Itron has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $96.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.83.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Itron will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $46,685.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,467 shares of company stock worth $2,752,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,372,000 after purchasing an additional 142,564 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Itron by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after buying an additional 401,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Itron by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,681,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,978,000 after buying an additional 51,874 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Itron by 21.7% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,421,000 after buying an additional 181,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Itron by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after buying an additional 110,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

