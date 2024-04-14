Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.65

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.65 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 15.53 ($0.20). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.20), with a volume of 391,010 shares traded.

Plexus Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.60 million, a PE ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.60.

About Plexus

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

