Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,200 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 405,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

POLA stock remained flat at $0.45 during midday trading on Friday. 38,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,485. The company has a market cap of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.82. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polar Power by 802.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,495,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

