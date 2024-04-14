Polymath (POLY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,518.50

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, Polymath has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $73.70 million and approximately $9,518.50 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.0797 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00121280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009174 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.08072492 USD and is down -15.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $10,845.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

