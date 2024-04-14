Porch Group’s (PRCH) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRCH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Porch Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PRCH

Porch Group Trading Down 11.4 %

Porch Group stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 31.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,182.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 19,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $76,921.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,936.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 48.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Porch Group

(Get Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.