PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $161.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PPG. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of PPG Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.40.

PPG Industries stock opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.87 and a 200 day moving average of $138.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

