Prime People (LON:PRP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.00

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67 ($0.85) and traded as high as GBX 73.48 ($0.93). Prime People shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.85), with a volume of 101,325 shares changing hands.
Prime People Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67. The company has a market cap of £8.15 million and a PE ratio of 10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Prime People Company Profile
Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; and professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand.
